New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's competitor, former Assemblyman and businessman Jack Ciattarelli, is holding his election night event at the Bridgewater Marriott in Somerset County Tuesday night.
It’s been a busy day for Ciattarelli - still getting to know as many voters as he could. He started off at his favorite pastry shop, Randazzo in Raritan. Then he went to two different diners in Bridgewater.
Ciattarelli's event starts at 7:30 p.m.
The former Assemblyman and owner and co-founder of medical publishing companies beat three other Republicans in the primary to get the nomination. He was considered the most moderate of those choices.
Ciattarelli talked about appealing to moderate and independent voters, in addition to keeping that core Republican base.
While New Jersey has voted blue for president for the last twenty years, it's flipped back and forth between parties for governor.
In fact, the state hasn't re-elected a democratic Governor in more than 40 years, a trend Ciatarelli hopes continues.
The Garden State rolled out early in-person voting for the first time this year, something three percent of voters - including Ciattarelli - took advantage of.
The Bridgewater Mariott is just a couple minutes from Raritan. That's where Ciatarelli grew up, and it’s where he started his campaign 22 months ago.