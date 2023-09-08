UNION TWP., N.J. - A former senior corrections officer in Hunterdon County, New Jersey who admitted to sexually assaulting a female inmate has learned his sentence.

Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, who was an officer at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township, was sentenced to a five-year state prison term, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the prison term, he will be ineligible for parole for a two-year period, the prosecutor's office said. He will also serve a concurrent eighteen-month term.

On June 27, 2023, Harris-McLaughlin pleaded guilty to third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, the prosecutor's office said. Harris-McLaughlin was charged in October 2021 for sexually assaulting a female inmate over whom he had supervisory and disciplinary authority through his position as a correctional officer.

The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, and the Department of Corrections’ Special Investigations Division.