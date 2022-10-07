FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey said Friday that a former senior corrections officer at a women's prison in Hunterdon County has been indicted in connection with the sexual assault of a female inmate at the facility.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said a grand jury indicted Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City, on Sept. 29.

Harris-McLaughlin, who used to work at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Union Township, was indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree official misconduct, and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, according to a news release from the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Harris-McLaughlin was charged in October 2021 in connection with the sexual assault of a female inmate over whom he had supervisory and disciplinary power, the AG's office said. The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, OPIA, and the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division.

“The allegations in this indictment are among the most egregious possible abuses of the badge, and the credibility and public trust that come with it,” said Thomas Eicher, Executive Director of OPIA. “Abuses allegedly committed against someone vulnerable, someone in this officer’s care, and someone who would’ve encountered many challenges and risks when she came forward.”

“The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to providing the highest standards of public service through effective investigations and prosecutions aimed at ensuring justice for all,” said Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. “When those entrusted to serve the public are alleged to have violated their oath, we will thoroughly and objectively carry out our commitment to seek justice. Our office will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement partners in our ongoing mission to create a safe environment for everyone in Hunterdon County.”