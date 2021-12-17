UNION TWP., N.J. - A former New Jersey Department of Corrections Officer has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching an inmate.
Ronald Coleman, 43, of Bethlehem Township, Pa., pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact Thursday, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the state will recommend that Coleman forfeits his pension and position with the Department of Corrections and any future employment with the State of New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said. He will also have to undergo a psychosexual evaluation.
Coleman was employed as a Senior Correction Officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township when he inappropriately touched an inmate while he had supervisory and disciplinary power over the inmate, according to the news release.
Coleman is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022.