Edna Mahan Correctional Facility

A former New Jersey Department of Corrections Officer was sentenced to three years of probation for inappropriately touching an inmate at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

Ronald Coleman, 43, of Bethlehem Township in Northampton County, was sentenced by Hunterdon County Superior Court Judge Angela F. Borkowski on Feb. 4. He pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact on Dec. 16, the prosecutor's office said.

In addition to probation, Coleman must forfeit his pension, employment with the Department of Corrections, and any future employment with the State of New Jersey. Coleman will be required to undergo a psychosexual evaluation and is prohibited from any contact with the victim, according to the news release.

The charges were a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit and Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division. 

