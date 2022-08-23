PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday. Joyce Sickels was surrounded by friends, family and some local leaders who helped her ring in the milestone with a proclamation.

"Joyce Sickels for her many accomplishments, mostly for being an asset to the community and church," said Mayor Todd M. Tersigni as he read the proclamation out loud.

When Tersigni finished reading the document, Sickels responded "I didn't know I was so wonderful."

Over the last century, Sickels has certainly left her mark on the town of Phillipsburg.

"I just wonder why the good Lord has me sticking around this long," said Sickels.

Sickels was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary School. She taught for more than 34 years, retiring in 1978. And in a full-circle moment, her former students who are now local leaders presented her with the proclamation.

"She really wanted you to learn, she inspired you to do well," said Tersigni.

"She loved all the kids in her class, every class," said Harry Wyant, Phillipsburg Town Council President and former mayor.

Sickels says teaching was about more than just reading and writing.

"There are a lot of people out there who don't know right from wrong and if I can help anyone stay on the straight and narrow, I'll do it."

On her 100th birthday, surrounded by so many who say she's touched their lives, she says she's the lucky one.

"I am most fortunate to have so many friends here today, on this special day," Sickels said.

"I hope she has another 100 because she inspired so many students and I know many others would say the same thing," said Tersigni.

And when asked the famous question, "what's the secret to making it to 100," Sickels had two simple answers...

"Cold water and baby oil."