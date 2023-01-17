HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A former mayor of a Warren County, New Jersey city is being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager.

Ted Tomaszewski, 53, is charged with sexual assault, luring, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Tomaszewski was the mayor of Mansfield Township, which is close to Hackettstown, said County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

On January 2, 2023, Hackettstown Police Department received information that an underage child had been engaging in sexually inappropriate communications with Tomaszewski, according to the news release from the prosecutor's office.

Between November 1, 2022 and January 2, 2023, in Hackettstown and Mount Olive Township, Tomaszewski engaged in multiple sexual acts with the victim, the prosecutor's office said. The victim was 15 years old at the time the acts occurred, according to the news release.

Tomaszewski faces up to 25 years in prison.

Tomaszewski remains in Warren County Jail. His initial first appearance in Warren County Superior Court was held on Jan. 12.