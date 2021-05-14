A former municipal tax collector in New Jersey who had pleaded guilty to swiping thousands of dollars in property tax money has been sentenced.
Rachellyn Mosher was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison, four of which must be served before she is eligible for parole, according to the Warren County prosecutor's office. She was also ordered to pay more than $924,000 to cover the theft and related expenses.
Mosher was the tax collector for White, Harmony and Lopatcong Townships in Warren County. She was indicted for stealing $824,000. She pleaded guilty to official misconduct on March 24.
Mosher also faces a lifetime ban on public employment and will forfeit her public pension.