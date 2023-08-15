PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - A man from Phillipsburg is accused of sexually assaulting a child between 1998 - 1999.

A media release writes that Kenneth Lutz, 52, is accused of sexually assaulting a child while the victim was between the ages of 12 and 13-years-old.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor, the accused was a teacher at the victim's elementary school and a family friend.

Due to the relationship with the family, Lutz was responsible for driving the victim to and from school, the release continues to say.

Lutz is charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault by contact.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the media release, Lutz was previously employed at the following New Jersey schools: Lopatcong Township Elementary, Merriam Avenue Elementary School, and Beloved Community Charter School.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to call 908-475-6040 or 908-475-6060.

Lutz is being held at Warren County Jail pending a first appearance.