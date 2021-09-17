PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former Phillipsburg High School teacher has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to threaten to release embarrassing information about another district employee.
David Post pleaded guilty to third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal coercion, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
Post had been accused of threatening to release the embarrassing information about the employee unless the employee took action consistent with his and other teachers' demands to influence a tenure vote, the DA's office said.
As a result of his plea and the cooperation he provided to the investigation, Post will be entered into the Pre-Trial Intervention program and placed on probation, according to the news release.
Scott Silvis, a longtime assistant wrestling coach and a math teacher, and math teacher George Chilmonik were also charged in the incident.