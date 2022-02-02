PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former high school teacher in New Jersey has pleaded guilty to improperly trying to influence a tenure vote.
George Chilmonik, who was a teacher at Phillipsburg High School, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count of conspiracy to commit official misconduct, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
On April 26, 2021, Chilmonik was charged with conspiring with others to threaten to release embarrassing information about another Phillipsburg School District employee, unless that employee took action consistent with their demands to influence a tenure vote, the prosecutor's office said.
As a result of his plea and the cooperation he provided to the investigation, he will be entered into the Pre-Trial Intervention program, according to the news release.
The Warren County Prosecutor’s Office conducted the investigation alongside the New Jersey State Police Official Corruption North Unit.