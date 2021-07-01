In a single-file line armed as a SWAT team, at least six New Jersey corrections officers march Edna Mahan's corridors and then burst into cells, dragging female prisoners out.
It's part of the chaotic night of the January 12 cell extractions. Other videos released by the attorney general's office show officers pepper spraying and punching inmates, allegedly while looking for contraband. The videos are part of ongoing criminal investigations of alleged sexual and physical abuse towards inmates from officers.
"That is something that could be done with two officers," said former prisoner Nafessah Goldsmith, commenting on the tactics.
Goldsmith says she witnessed extractions while serving nine years at the prison.
She's now a senior criminal legal fellow at Salvation and Social Justice and is the Chair for New Jersey Prison Justice Watch. She says video of a strip search highlights the inhumane treatment prisoners received, as the officers were both male and female.
"You have humiliated me, you have beaten me and now you want me to humiliate myself in front of all of you?" she said of the prisoner.
She says the hyper-militarized cell extractions tactics, which in most cases were for medical situations, created an atmosphere of fear and violence, that was amplified after she left in 2013.
"For most cell extractions if you look at them if you just say look we need you to come out they may cuss and say f-you but if you talk to them like a decent person they come way down. I've seen it happen plenty of times," she described.
So far 10 corrections officers have been charged in the ongoing criminal investigation of the January 12 extractions.
It also caused Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks to resign and Gov. Phil Murphy to move to close the prison.