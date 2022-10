PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died.

Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life.

Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary School.

Joyce taught for more than 34 years before retiring in 1978.

She is remembered by family and friends, and will be laid to rest on Friday.