HARDWICK TWP., N.J. - Comfort Zone Camp says it's the first-ever free bereavement camp for kids who lost loved ones to 9/11 and now, COVID-19. Friday evening, 40 campers will be arriving at a session in Warren County, New Jersey.

"What am I going to do, cry about my dead dad for the weekend? That's what I thought, but when I came to this camp, I met people who were just like me," said Krista Collopy, a regional camp director at Comfort Zone Camp.

Collopy is a Comfort Zone camper-turned volunteer-turned staffer.

"I truly felt I wasn't alone in my loss," said Collopy.

Comfort Zone holds about 25 free bereavement camps across the country each year.

It was 21 years ago, after 9/11, that it started regularly holding sessions at Camp Mason in Hardwick Township, Warren County.

"Grief does not have an expiration date, so we want the kids to come back, and as they grow and mature, they're going to keep processing their loss with a different lens," said Lynne Hughes, the founder and CEO of Comfort Zone Camp.

Former campers who went through the tragedy of the terror attacks are now mentoring a new generation dealing with the tragedy of COVID deaths. Those who lost loved ones to other causes are welcome there, too.

The weekend's jam-packed schedule goes from meaningful conversations about coping skills to fun, high-energy activities.

"My background is a camper mom," said Sandy Bruno, the youth & family coordinator at Comfort Zone Camp. "My husband passed away in 2009 and my girls were very young at the time."

After volunteering at camp, Bruno was moved so much by her desire to support children experiencing loss that she got her master's and became a licensed clinical social worker.

"These children come here sometimes shut down and closed off and by the time they leave at the end of the weekend, they're laughing and they're bonding," said Bruno.

“How do you talk about when someone dies in your family? What’s the language around that? What can I do when I’m really sad at school?” Collopy said about some of the conversations that take place at camp.

Collopy says each camper is matched with a volunteer that has a similar personality and style to them. This weekend, there are about 60 volunteers.

“About a third of our volunteer base is now former campers,” said Hughes.

Staffers say since getting started, Comfort Zone Camp has helped more than 20,000 kids heal.

“My parents died when I was young and I went to summer camp afterwards and I loved it,” said Hughes. “I wanted to create a place where kids could get back to being a kid again instead of an adult before their time, meet others who could validate whatever they were thinking or feeling.”

"I still use all of the tools that I learned at Comfort Zone Camp," said Collopy.