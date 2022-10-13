FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Residents of Frenchtown, a New Jersey borough by the Delaware River, will gather soon to talk about marijuana.

New Jersey residents voted in 2020 to allow the sale of marijuana for recreational use. Frenchtown supported that move, with 76.5% of borough voters in favor, according to the Frenchtown website.

After the vote, towns were left to figure out how to deal with the impact of marijuana businesses.

Frenchtown's stores and restaurants are mainly clustered along a few blocks of Bridge Street, and even one marijuana retailer could make a big difference in the little borough of about 1,370 residents.

Thus, Frenchtown is trying to involve the whole community in how the borough deals with the potential for pot.

"In August 2021, to allow time to consider a suitable ordinance for Frenchtown, the Borough Council passed a temporary ordinance prohibiting cannabis businesses from operating in the Borough," the website says. "They did not want to rush into a decision on such an important matter."

That decision is looming. The Hunterdon County borough formed a Cannabis Committee to review planning and zoning, accept public input and develop a draft ordinance to be considered in November.

In Frenchtown, benefits could include tax revenue, jobs and more visitors. The committee also notes challenges: "increased traffic and demand for parking, potential lines outside retailers, potential odor problems, security at businesses, and increased demand on police services."

Frenchtown is a historic place, and somewhat quirky.

The small borough is a retail and cycling destination, with unusual shops, coffee cafes, small restaurants, a canal path, and oddly enough, a pair of author Jack Kerouac's pants.

Sublime Frenchtown, a shop at 22 Bridge St. that sells cards, clothing, candles, gifts and more, has on display a pair of the author's pants. Kerouac, along with William Burroughs and Allen Ginsberg, was a pioneer of the Beat Generation. "On the Road" is his most famous book.

The committee has set up two open meetings at Frenchtown Elementary School. The first will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9-11 a.m., and the second will be Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 7-9 p.m.

The terms cannabis and marijuana are often used interchangeably to describe products of the cannabis sativa plant, though some aficionados say marijuana refers specifically to cannabis products that are from the dried flowers, leaves and stems of the cannabis plant.