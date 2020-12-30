Some health workers in Hunterdon County, New Jersey started receiving COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Hunterdon County’s Health Department on Wednesday began providing Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccinations to emergency medical technicians and school nurses, target groups authorized by the CDC as Category 1A, according to a news release from the county Board of Chosen Freeholders.
More vaccine is anticipated to be received next week. The CDC will advise when the county program can be expanded to the Category 1B group, which includes first responders, firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, critical infrastructure workers, and residents 75 years of age and older.
Hunterdon County’s vaccine distribution is taking place as a drive-thru operation and is overseen by the county Health Department, according to Health Officer Karen DeMarco.