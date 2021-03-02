WASHINGTON BOROUGH, N.J. - People inside the 214 Farm to Market Restaurant in Washington Borough, Warren County, New Jersey, heard it first.
"Just a really loud bang!" begins Babette Berry, who lives nearby.
Then, they saw it.
"The whole front of the building was collapsed," Berry says.
The front of the building at 10 E. Washington in Washington Borough collapsed. Video from the restaurant's Ring doorbell camera shows people rushing outside.
David Leahy, the restaurant owner, was one of the first to run to help.
"We checked to make sure nobody was hurt, that's the first thing," Leahy says.
The building houses a men's clothing store on the first level, and apartments above it. A car below was damaged by falling debris. Authorities say, fortunately, nobody was hurt. But they add, the problems here had been building for some time.
"The protective scaffolding had been in place for about three months," says Matthew Hall, the Washington Borough Manager.
Hall says the building's owner had been warned about problems and was working with his insurance company and an engineer.
"The state construction code office had issued some notices - I believe some fines to the owner. That process continued when the borough switched over to utilizing the Washington Township construction code office, which took an aggressive stance with the owner to get the building repaired," Hall says.
Leahy says they aren't shocked the building collapsed - they're just relieved no one was hurt when it did.
"The shocking thing is that nobody could do anything about it when we're watching it for all these months now. Hopefully the government knows what to do next time," he adds.
The borough manager says for now, they'll replace scaffolding and meet with the building owner and go from there.