PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers.

"The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found that the people fighting the cops and the firemen and the EMS had no place to train," said Mike Burke, the CEO and co-founder of Phillipsburg Boxing Academy and the president and founder of Brothers Before Others.

"People have been looking for a boxing facility here," said Jonathan Burley, the founder and owner of Burley's Gym.

So, Burke decided to launch the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. It's a partnership between his charity Brothers Before Others, the Phillipsburg/Lopatcong Police Benevolent Association Local 56 and Burley's Gym.

"We're targeting those who don't have the means maybe to do it or maybe some hard-to-reach kids," said Burke. "Kids that have potential, but just don't have an outlet or some way to express themselves, and boxing will definitely do that."

Burke wants to have classes students can go to a few days a week after school, where they do more than just exercise, but gain skills applicable to all aspects of life.

"The confidence, knowing that it's okay to lose, the big thing is to get back up again," said Burke.

Burley's Gym is donating its space and trainers.

"The least I could do is donate, you know, the space and my resources here. I like what they do," said Burley. "I have that team of trainers ready to come, along with myself."

But the academy needs equipment before it gets started, so it's fundraising about $20,000. Almost half of that will go toward a ring.

Organizers are also applying for grants and have a growing list of volunteers.

"We probably have a roster of maybe 25, right now, volunteers, probably about 15 of those are police officers," said Burke.

If all goes as planned and the funds are raised, the goal is to open this summer.