Washington Twp. pickup truck into house
Rich Maxwell, 69 News

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - The Washington Township, New Jersey family whose home was damaged in a crash over the weekend is getting some financial help.

A family friend created a GoFundMe page to help the Terry family deal with damages to the home, and medical costs for Kim Terry, who was critically injured in the crash.

Prosecutors say alcohol may have been involved when 27-year-old John Nunn lost control of his truck early Sunday morning and struck the second floor of the home.

The truck's passenger - 24-year-old Tyler Balog - was killed in the crash.

The charity page has raised over $20,000 so far, with a goal of $300,000.

