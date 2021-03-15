Congressman Josh Gottheimer is calling on New Jersey's governor to use federal stimulus dollars to improve broadband connectivity in his district.

Gottheimer says he fought to include $10 billion in the new COVID-19 relief package for broadband and infrastructure projects nationwide. New Jersey will get $190 million of that investment.

Gottheimer is hoping some of that money will be used for broadband improvements in Warren and Sussex counties. He says so many people in his district have been living in a bygone era and simply cannot compete without being able to get online.

"The digital divide and its real impact could not be any starker than if you drive around right here," Gottheimer said.

Gottheimer said he will work with local mayors and internet service providers to bring the 5th district online.

