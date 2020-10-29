New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the second wave of the coronavirus is "coming now," and that the overnight numbers are "sobering."

In a virtual news conference Thursday, he added another 1,477 new cases, bringing the Garden State's infections total to 234,547.

Murphy said many of the new cases are linked to small gatherings in private homes where people are more apt to let their guard down.

"After eight months, I understand, we understand, that we're all suffering from pandemic fatigue, but this virus has been waiting for us to get lax in our personal responsibilities so that it could come roaring back," Murphy said.

Murphy also reported eight new deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 14,539.

