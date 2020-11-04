TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation prohibiting single-use plastic and paper bags and plastic foam containers.
The ban goes into effect in May 2022, with New Jersey joining eight states to ban plastic bags.
While some states impose a fee on paper bags and Hawaii has a de facto ban on bags with less than 40% recycled material, New Jersey lawmakers say it’s the first state with a the paper bag ban. The prohibition stems from environmental concerns. The ban covers both plastic and paper single-use bags and polystyrene containers, but some products are exempt until 2024, including long-handled polystyrene spoons and meat and fish trays.