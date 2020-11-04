New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation prohibiting single-use plastic and paper bags and plastic foam containers.

The ban goes into effect in May 2022, with New Jersey joining eight states to ban plastic bags.

While some states impose a fee on paper bags and Hawaii has a de facto ban on bags with less than 40% recycled material, New Jersey lawmakers say it’s the first state with a the paper bag ban. The prohibition stems from environmental concerns. The ban covers both plastic and paper single-use bags and polystyrene containers, but some products are exempt until 2024, including long-handled polystyrene spoons and meat and fish trays.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.