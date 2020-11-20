TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday which prohibits the public disclosure of the home addresses and telephone numbers of judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The bill, known as “Daniel’s Law,” is named for Daniel Anderl, the late son of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas. Daniel was shot by a person who had compiled a dossier of personal information about Judge Salas, including the judge’s home address.
The bill amends the Open Public Records Act to exclude from the definition of a government (public) record the portion of any document which discloses the home address of any active or retired judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer.
The bill also prohibits government agencies, people, and businesses from knowingly publishing on the internet, or otherwise making available, the home address or unpublished home telephone number of any active or retired judge or any active or retired prosecutor.
The bill also enables any active or retired judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer whose home address or unpublished telephone number is disclosed on the internet or otherwise made available to the public, or whose immediate family member’s name, home address, or unpublished phone number is disclosed on the internet or otherwise made available to the public, to request that the information be removed. The government agency, person, or business would be required to remove the information within 72 hours of receiving such a request in writing.
“My husband, Mark, and I would like to thank Governor Murphy and all the men and women of the New Jersey State Legislature for enacting this trailblazing legislation,” said U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas. “We hope this law can be a steppingstone to improving the security of my sisters and brothers who serve as federal judges throughout the country. Nobody should be forced to endure the kind of pain my family has experienced ever again. Together we can work to ensure that all members of the judiciary (federal, state, and municipal courts) can perform their duties without fear of retribution or harm. Daniel used to say, ‘Mom, I love talking with you.’ I know Daniel is listening now, and he is smiling down on us today because he knows that with this bill signing, we are doing our part to ensure that his death will not be in vain.”