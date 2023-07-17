HARMONY TWP., N.J. - Flash flooding, after unprecedented rain in western New Jersey over the weekend, is continuing to cause havoc.

"How would you describe the state of it right now?" I asked Dennis Smith on the condition of his farm.

"A disaster," Smith said.

It was an unharmonious scene at Smith's Harmony Township family farm.

His fields flooded, a shed was shaken off its foundation and moved, and his basement is drying out after being under six feet of water twice in two days.

"It's a blow, especially after being hit eight years ago with a twister," he said.

Detours are in place across Warren County as crumbled roads and destroyed backyards from flash flooding wreaked havoc.

"I once had the best grass in the neighborhood, it was almost like golf turf," said Keith Rainey.

Now, Rainey's Belvidere lawn resembles a beach after the Popadaisy creek popped, filling the home he's been renovating for seven years with five and a half feet of water.

"This is the worst in 100 years. My friend's family whose basement was blown out has been here for 100 years. Next door has been here for 48 years, never seen anything like it," he said.

An example of how powerful the water was: a stingray corvette was inside a shed just off Mansfield Road in Belvidere; both got moved to the end of the street. The good news is the owners say they got the car back and it is drivable.

Generators run, and work crews repair property where owners weren't as lucky.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy toured the county, coming face to face with the hardest hit areas, like a landslide off Route 46 in White Township.

"You are already up to your eyeballs in saturation and the last thing you need is more rain, but it's possible, sadly it's coming," Murphy said.

Which is why Smith made a dam out of tree trunks, a home spun project in front of his basement to prevent a third flooding.

"You hope that''ll hold?" I asked.

"It will hold, it will hold," he said.

Murphy is also stressing for anyone affected to keep track of all money spent in mitigating the damage, as he is working with local governments in the next steps of aid.