New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

New cases of the virus have again topped 4,000 in New Jersey.

The state's total caseload now stands at more than 289,000.

Governor Murphy also added 27 deaths. That raises New Jersey's death toll to more than 14,000.

Meantime, Murphy and other state governors are urging colleges and universities to make virus testing available to all residential students before they leave for Thanksgiving break. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says this is "not the year" for a big family gathering at Thanksgiving.

