New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is promoting a package of bills designed to make prescription drugs more affordable.

Murphy says he's working with the state Legislature on several bills to rein in prices.

One would cap out-of-pocket costs, specifically for emergency drugs like insulin, asthma inhalers and EpiPens. Another would create a new system to keep tabs on drug pricing across the entire supply chain.

Also, the Department of Human Services would join a multi-state purchasing pool to negotiate drug prices.

