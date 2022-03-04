TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is lifting its statewide public health emergency, as well as its mask mandate for schools and daycares, on Monday.
It's a totally different world than it was during New Jersey's first COVID briefing, back in January of 2020.
"We are doing this in light of the global reality and to let folks know what our level of preparedness is, what we're doing to get ahead of this, God forbid if it any way shape or form gets out of hand," Gov. Phil Murphy said at his first coronavirus briefing.
Two years to the day since the state's first COVID diagnosis, at what the Governor called New Jersey's final coronavirus briefing, there was a changed message.
"We think we can responsibly live a normal life with COVID, but an endemic means it's still in our midst," Murphy said Friday.
"Now the challenge before us is to define the new normal, as we expect COVID-19 to remain with us," said Judy Persichilli, the commissioner for the New Jersey Department of Health. "We need to stay vigilant and integrate all that we have learned into our everyday practices and processes."
State officials say vaccines, treatments, lower case counts and a strengthened public infrastructure brought us here.
"There are a lot of things out there that are 'endemic," said Dr. Edward Lifshitz, the communicable disease service medical director at the New Jersey Department of Health. "Lyme disease is endemic in New Jersey. Endemic doesn't mean gone. It doesn't mean that it's not going to cause us any issues, but it does, at least to me, mean that we're in a much more controllable spot."
"It is likely we will continue to have surges in COVID-19 activity, so it's important we all continue to be aware of the activity levels and adjust our behaviors accordingly," said Persichilli.
Over the course of his 257 coronavirus briefings, Murphy honored 646 COVID victims, telling personal stories about each of them. The Governor was in tears as he called for one more moment of silence for the more than 30,000 New Jerseyans who lost their lives to the disease.
"We honor each and every single one," said Murphy.
Health experts warn those who are immunocompromised still need to be careful.
"You will be at risk," said Persichilli. "There's no doubt about it."
The Governor says the state will continue to update its data on cases, hospitalizations and deaths online daily.
This final briefing comes exactly one week after Pennsylvania announced it has entered a new phase of the pandemic and the CDC released its updated approach to coronavirus, including eased masking guidelines.