CLINTON, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy says it's 80 to 90 years overdue, but it's time to modernize New Jersey's outdated liquor laws. He's come up with a proposal that he's urging the legislature to consider and pass this year.

Right now, the number of liquor licenses an area is determined by population. That makes it hard, and sometimes impossible, for businesses in more rural counties like Warren and Hunterdon to get them.

"Just like a beer and wine license, that would help us to bring diners back," said Korn Wongsarochana, the owner of Pru Tai in Clinton.

"There has been only one kind of publicly-traded license that's been available," said Ehren Ryan, the owner and chef at Common Lot in Millburn. "We have made numerous offers on it, and we got constantly outbid."

New Jersey businesses thirsty for liquor licenses were among those at the governor's roundtable discussion at Pru Tai in Clinton Thursday.

"Buying a $300,000, $400,000 license is not in the cards for small business people," said state Sen. Gordon Johnson. "It's a matter of equality."

Murphy's new legislative proposal would phase out the population-based model, which limits the number of liquor licenses an area could have. It would replace bidding with prices and fees and give local officials some control.

"We begin to phase that out beginning in January of 2024 and that migrates to no cap in basically a five-year period," said Murphy.

"We need these kind of things to revitalize and drive revenue for our local small businesses," said Hunterdon County Commissioner Director Zachary Rich.

"We want to be able to provide our businesses opportunities, but at the same time, respect the fact that residents don't really want a liquor license in every building," said Mayor Janice Kovach.

There is concern among those who have already paid up.

"People played by the rules and they bought their licenses based on what those rules are, and so when the government changes those rules and basically devalues those licenses, there's got to be some consideration for that," said Hunterdon County Commissioner John Lanza.

"We've proposed a means-tested tax credit that would cushion the blow," said Murphy.

"Since we have more competition, we'll bring more people into towns," said Dan Rios, who has a liquor license for his restaurant Sabor Y Arte in Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Murphy says the proposal would unshackle breweries from some restrictions.

Many have been hurting since a law went into effect last summer, which added several limits, including on events.

"We're eager to hear some positive actions out of the state House and loosening things up," said Steve Zolnay, the owner of Invertase Brewing in Phillipsburg. "Allowing more activities, it really does help bring the community together, and it's a good, happy, safe place."

In western New Jersey, a worry is losing business to Pennsylvania, since breweries right across the border are allowed to serve food and have food trucks, and those in New Jersey can't.

"I hope we get a bill passed and signed in 2023," said Murphy.