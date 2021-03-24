New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy
Chris Pedota

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says there should be no option for remote learning and all students should be back in person when the new school year starts in September.

Murphy said Wednesday that unless there's a big resurgence of COVID-19, the state’s school districts should move ahead with Monday-through-Friday in-person instruction. He spoke during a news conference in Trenton and also announced new Health Department guidelines for schools.

The new guidance calls for allowing full-time, in-person education now if masking and frequent hand-washing can be maintained. It also calls for a 3-foot distance between students in the classroom.

Students and staff must continue to stay home when sick, according to a state Department of Health news release. Students and staff, unless fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, should stay home if they have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, the DOH said.

If someone in their household is being tested for COVID-19 due to illness, students and staff, unless fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, should also stay home until the test result is received, according to the news release.

