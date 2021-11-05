PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey grand jury has indicted a former Phillipsburg Town Council vice president after he was accused of trying to blackmail the town's mayor.
Frank McVey is charged with second-degree official misconduct and fourth-degree criminal coercion, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
As part of a broader investigation into public corruption in Phillipsburg, the prosecutor's office received information that McVey, then vice president for Town Council, had threatened the Mayor, Todd Tersigni, according to the news release.
The prosecutor's office says the purpose of the threat was to blackmail Tersigni so that he would be unable to carry out his elected duties without first getting McVey's approval.
McVey said he would carry out the threatened action if Tersigni reported his threats to the town attorney seeking help and intervention, according to the news release.
The prosecutor's office says the threat was sufficiently serious to warrant further investigation and presentation to the grand jury for their consideration, which resulted in McVey's indictment.
Second-degree charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. Fourth-degree charges carry a maximum penalty of eighteen months in New Jersey State Prison.
69 News has reached out to McVey's attorney for comment.
When asked for a statement about the charges, Tersigni said "the indictment speaks for itself."
McVey resigned from Town Council in August after he had been charged with false public alarms after calling 911 and requesting a "welfare check" on the town's mayor and police chief.
"It is unfortunate, but necessary, that I need to take these steps in order to do what is best for my family and professionally," McVey said in the email announcing his resignation.