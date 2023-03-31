HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man is accused of driving while intoxicated when he hit the First lady of Centenary University, who died from her injuries.

Jefferson Chimbo-Pelaez, 25, faces multiple charges, including aggravated manslaughter, death by auto, and driving while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Earlier this year he was charged with the death of Jeanne Murphy after an investigation revealed that he had hit her with his car, and that he did not stop to help or summon assistance, the prosecutor's office said.

On March 28, A Warren County grand jury indicted Chimbo-Pelaez in connection with the incident. He is being held at the Warren County Correctional Facility.