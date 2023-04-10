PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County are releasing more information about the alleged gunman who opened fire on two police officers over the weekend, as well as the officer who was shot.

Phillipsburg police received a report that a woman had been shot by a man wearing a red hat and blue jeans in the area of the unit block of Hanover Street early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Alkabir Boone, 35, opened fire on two police officers as soon as they arrived, the prosecutor's office said.

One of the officers, Lt. Douglas Baylor, a 24-year veteran of the Phillipsburg Police Department, was hit in the leg when one of the shots passed through the door of the police vehicle and struck him as he was getting out of the vehicle, according to the prosecutor's office.

Officer Fielding, who was with him, tried to return fire, but his weapon malfunctioned, according to the news release.

The gunman then shot and killed himself, the prosecutor's office said.

Baylor and the woman were flown to St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. Baylor was treated and released the same day.

The woman, who was shot three times, remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

The prosecutor's office says Boone used an illegally-possessed 9mm handgun during the shooting. He has multiple prior convictions, including simple assault; resisting arrest; unlawful possession of a handgun; and resisting arrest.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anybody who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.