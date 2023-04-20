HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A man in Warren County, New Jersey is being accused of possessing child pornography.

James Henderson Jr., of Hackettstown, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child for possession and viewing items depicting child exploitation and abuse, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Microsoft Online Operations reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Henderson uploaded child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor's office said. The cyber tips were then referred to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit.

Detectives were able to identify Henderson and determine that the online activity was occurring at his home, the prosecutor's office said.

The detectives confirmed that the uploaded images depicted children being sexually abused and exploited, according to the news release. Authorities executed a search warrant on his home and seized several electronic devices, the prosecutor's office said.

Henderson faces up to five years in New Jersey State Prison.