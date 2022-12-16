HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing, endangered 68-year-old man.

Thomas F. Cyphers is 5-foot-9 and weighs 141 pounds, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

He has blue eyes, gray hair, and was wearing blue jeans, brown boots, and a green/black checkered shirt.

He was last seen leaving Hackettstown Medical Center on Friday, December 16, 2022 between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and was heading southbound on Willow Grove Street (Route 604) towards Main Street, police said.

Police did not indicate how Cyphers was endangered.

If anyone has any information that can assist in helping safely locate Thomas F. Cyphers, please call 911 or the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.