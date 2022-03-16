Alejandro Tiul Choc

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in New Jersey are searching for a missing teen.

Alejandro Tiul Choc, 16, was last seen on Feb. 21 at his residence on Main Street in Hackettstown and has an unknown destination, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

Tiul Choc is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, green sneakers, pink and white ankle bracelet, green and white wrist bracelet, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Alejandro Tiul Choc, please call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

