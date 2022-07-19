Fan heat generic

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The expected heat wave this week has officials in Hackettstown, New Jersey making sure residents have a place to cool off.

The town is opening a cooling center at its municipal building for any residents who don't have air conditioning or lose power.

The center will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., though hours and dates are subject to change if necessary, officials said.

Residents can also charge cell phones or laptops there.

The municipal building is located at 215 W. Stiger Street.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.