HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The expected heat wave this week has officials in Hackettstown, New Jersey making sure residents have a place to cool off.
The town is opening a cooling center at its municipal building for any residents who don't have air conditioning or lose power.
The center will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., though hours and dates are subject to change if necessary, officials said.
Residents can also charge cell phones or laptops there.
The municipal building is located at 215 W. Stiger Street.