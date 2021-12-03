HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. – The Hackettstown Police Department has said the alleged thief of a tip jar at a local bagel shop was arrested when she returned to the store.
A woman was in Hot Bagels Abroad at 150 Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown around 11:42 a.m. on Thursday when she stole the store's tip jar, according to a news release from the police department.
Then on Friday, police received information that the suspect was in the bagel store again, purchasing food. Officers arrived on scene, and the suspect was identified as Wanda E. Stevens, 71, of Allamuchy Township, New Jersey.
Stevens was charged with theft and released pending a court appearance. Some of the money was recovered.