HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- The Hackettstown Police Department is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday at a Friendly’s Restaurant.
According to officials, the robbery took place between 9:30 - 9:40 p.m. at the family restaurant located on the 300 block Mountain Ave.
The unknown suspect passed a note to the employee demanding money and reportedly had a gun but no gun was shown. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen, police say.
The suspect then fled the restaurant and was last seen running northbound between the old Zane’s Car Wash building and Mountain Ave.
Police say the male suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, aviator type sunglasses, an all blue Domino's jacket (possibly windbreaker style) and dark pants.
Police asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance video for any footage of the suspect.
Anyone with information or has surveillance video regarding this case is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.