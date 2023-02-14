HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in part of Warren County, New Jersey have located the driver of a vehicle that they say hit a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle, possibly an orange pickup, hit the pedestrian shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 46 and Warren Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

The vehicle, driven by an older man, then fled the scene and traveled Route 46 westbound, police said.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center.