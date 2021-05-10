HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates a pedestrian crash involving a grey Honda HRV.
Police say the crash happened on Saturday shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Ave and Route 46 (Main St).
The female driver remained on scene and appeared to have spoken to the pedestrian, according to a news release from Hackettstown police. The pedestrian then left the scene and the vehicle then traveled north on Route 517 (High St).
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.