HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in part of Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help after a vehicle hit a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

The vehicle, possibly an orange pickup, hit the pedestrian shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 46 and Warren Street, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

The vehicle, driven by an older man, then fled the scene and traveled Route 46 westbound, police said.

The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Hackettstown Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.