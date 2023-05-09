HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Authorities in Warren County, New Jersey, are looking for a teenager and a baby who are missing.

Maria Martha Flores-Chavarria, 16, is 5 feet tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

Marvin Ociel Flores-Chavarria, Maria's son, is 2 months old. He is 2 feet tall, weighs 15 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

They left their residence in Hackettstown on Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m. Hackettstown police say their possible destination is the Dover and Morristown area.

It is unknown what they were wearing when they left the residence. Police say she should have a duffel bag and a black book bag filled with diapers and clothing.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locate Maria Martha Flores-Chavarria and Marvin Ociel Flores-Chavarria, please call the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.