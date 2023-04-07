HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in part of Warren County, New Jersey are investigating after a burglary at an apartment Thursday.

At around 11:30 a.m., two women, who were not known to the residents, came to an apartment on the 100 block of Main Street asking to use the bathroom, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.

One woman used the bathroom while the other woman stood in the kitchen nearby the doorway to a bedroom, police said. The women then left. Police say one was approximately 45 years old and the other was approximately 60 years old.

Then at around 11:46 a.m., an unknown person kicked open the front door to that apartment and stole an unknown amount of money and jewelry, police said. The person then fled the scene.

A resident was in a locked bedroom at the time of the burglary and was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding the two women or the other person is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.