HACKETSTTOWN, N.J. – The Hackettstown Police Department is looking for help locating a suspect who it says stole $6,000 worth of equipment from a Lowe's store.
Police say 37-year-old Joshua J. Ascencio stole four Zebra MS9300 scanning/receiving devices from inside an office at the store at 217 Mountain Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 16 around 5:45 p.m.
Ascencio was last seen leaving the store in a white car. His last known address is in the Bronx, New York.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or text "TIP HACKPD" followed by your message to 888-777.