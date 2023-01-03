HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Lesya Gorgal, 28, was last heard from on Dec. 31, said Hackettstown police.

She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City.

Gorgal, who is listed as a missing, endangered person, was last seen wearing a blue shirt with pink roses, a black leather jacket, leggings and black sneakers, police said.

She's 5-foot-3 and just over 100 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Hackettstown police at 908-852-3300.