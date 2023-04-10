HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police in Warren County, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in solving a criminal mischief case.

Hackettstown police say someone threw a brick through the front door of the Smokey Bear Smoke Shop at 255 Main Street. It happened on Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Police released surveillance video, which shows a person in all black walk out from a side alley, then appear to wait for a car to pass before throwing the brick and running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hackettstown police at 908-852-3300 or text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.