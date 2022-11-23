HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Turkey Day came a little early for seniors at an assisted living center in New Jersey. It was all thanks to the Hackettstown Police Department and a food truck.

The restaurant teamed up with police to donate time and supplies, despite feeling the squeeze of the economy.

Turkey and gravy, with all the fixings: "Mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, fried beans, corn and pumpkin pie," Lt. Darren Tynan with the Hackettstown Police Department said.

When your typical Thanksgiving meal comes from a food truck called Wings and Things: "On Thanksgiving, it's a Thanksgiving truck," Bruno Pascale, Chef-Owner of Marley's Gotham Grill in Hackettstown, said.

The emphasis is more on the "things" than the "wings."

"Hackettstown's a small town and we all work together to try to make everybody happy," Tynan said.

Turkey Day was delivered right to seniors living at The House of Good Shepherd.

"This will be my first year without my parents," Tynan said. "So I just wanted to give a little bit more back, and this was the way to do it."

The local police department has been organizing food drives to local hospitals and homes for about 20 years. It's been working with Marley's for around the last decade.

For this Thanksgiving Eve meal, the restaurant is donating time and footing the bill.

"We purchase a lot of the food ourselves," Pascale said, "and then I also have some partners like US Foods. I'll ask them to donate a couple pieces of pies."

Chef-owner, Bruno Pascale says he's trying to ride out the inflation wave, with food prices skyrocketing these days.

"I get a lot of help, my you know, I got neighbors that help out," he said. "My father-in-law helps us out."

Pascale says business has been going well enough that, aside from his holiday donations, he's not raising prices at his restaurant.

Ann Chiara, a resident at the House of Good Shepherd in Hackettstown, spoke with 69 News after picking up her meal.

"What got me out there is that everybody's sitting at that table eating, it was going on and on about how good it was," she said.

Chiara says it's an appreciated start to kick off the holidays.

"I'm not a turkey eater," she said. "But when I hear people saying, 'oh the stuffing seems delicious. Look, they have pumpkin pie. Oh, take a look.' Yes, I think it's a very nice thing to do."

The team plans to hand out around 300 meals on Wednesday alone.

"And then on Thanksgiving," Tynan said, "we plan to give out a couple dozen Thanksgiving meals to seniors in Hackettstown and in Mansfield."