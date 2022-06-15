PrimoHoagies logo
PrimoHoagies

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A hoagie shop is opening a new location in Hackettstown, New Jersey, and the company wants to celebrate.

PrimoHoagies will hold a grand opening on Tuesday, June 21 at its new location along Route 57.

The first 100 customers in line will get a free Primo hoagie, and anyone after that can get a hoagie for $6.99. Customers must join the rewards program to enjoy the deal.

The restaurant, located in The Shoppes at Mansfield strip of stores, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It'll be run by first-time business owner Ryan Dougherty, who says it's his dream to run a hoagie shop. He hopes to open two more PrimoHoagies locations in the future.

