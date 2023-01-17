HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A new program to help young adults transition from high school to the real world is expanding. Tiger Cafe in Hackettstown, New Jersey had its grand opening Tuesday morning.

"I will take the Starbucks," said Hackettstown Police Lt. Darren Tynan as he entered Tiger Cafe.

"I like working the Keurig, like creating the menu, picking all the different coffees," said Emily Reynard, who is in Hackettstown High School's transition program.

Tiger Cafe is run by students ages 18 to 21 in the district's transition program.

"We take our special education program and we identify students that may need, in addition to the academics, some development of soft skills, development of abilities to be able to function once they leave the high school," said Kyle Sosnovik, the principal at Hackettstown High School.

"They're part of the group that missed school because of COVID," said Casey Kescinski, a special education teacher at Hackettstown High School.

So, sharpening conversation, job, time management and financial skills is extra valuable, and is exactly what the program's participants do when they serve coffee to teachers and staff in the morning.

"Then, the entire afternoon they would be utilizing the skills that they learned here into their job placements in the community," said Angela Antoniello-Mammana, the transition coordinator for Hackettstown School District.

"We started in a different classroom," said Kescinski.

Within months, the program heated up.

So, when the school invited local police officers to the grand opening of its new, permanent cafe space, "I had invited the Mayor, the Hackettstown Business Improvement District [Executive Director] Laurie Rapisardi here to do an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the kids, so they can actually see what an actual grand opening and ceremony looks like," said Tynan.

"We also make our own merchandise," said Reynard. "I learned how to use Cricut and use graphic design skills to create it."

"The tumblers are over here," said Ashley, who is also in the program. "These are all made by us. This was my design."

Every month, the cafe donates a quarter of its proceeds to a charity. January's is NORWESCAP.