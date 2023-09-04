HAMPTON, N.J. - Hampton, Hunterdon County threw a huge 100th birthday bash for a treasured local leader Monday. The veteran was among the soldiers who invaded Normandy on D-Day, plus he served on his local fire company for more than 70 years.

Labor Day in Hampton, Hunterdon County was all about Bob Gibson.

The celebration featured a parade through town, passing his house, and a helicopter flyover.

"We had twenty or so fire companies from around the area come out, wish Bob a happy birthday," said Rob Walton, the president of the Hampton Fire Company. "The State Police joined us."

Seemingly everyone in the area knows Gibson. Countless people came to greet him and wish him happy birthday.

"Bob is the former mayor of our town, resident, fire chief and more importantly than that, he was a World War II veteran. Bob fought in the Battle of the Bulge and stormed the beach of Normandy," said Walton.

Gibson was presented with several honors for a life of service and commitment to others. Among them: a Senate resolution and a personal letter from Gov. Phil Murphy.

Attendees sang Gibson happy birthday.

"Just an all-around great guy," said Walton. "Bob's just a great American, a great friend, and we're very proud to celebrate his hundredth birthday."

A century later, he's still making everybody laugh.

"I've done it for you people, so don't screw it up," Gibson said with a smile.